Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 2.2 %

Snowflake stock opened at $199.98 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 746,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,779,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 746,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,779,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,077 shares of company stock valued at $104,224,222 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.