Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,240,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,514,000 after buying an additional 919,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,364,000 after purchasing an additional 814,295 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $207,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.21.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 2.0 %

TRI opened at $151.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $134.13. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $112.84 and a 52 week high of $152.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.