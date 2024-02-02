Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Barclays PLC raised its position in CF Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 543,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 39,714 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.87.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CF opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $91.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.50.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

