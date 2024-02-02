MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.12.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE MGM opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 290,839 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,672,000 after buying an additional 234,058 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $361,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after buying an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

