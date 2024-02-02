Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $84.90. 2,895,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.89. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after buying an additional 163,437 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

