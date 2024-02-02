Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 143,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 289,807 shares.The stock last traded at $142.76 and had previously closed at $145.52.

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.03.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

