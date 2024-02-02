Mizuho Begins Coverage on Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $426.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $361.63.

Get Accenture alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $370.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.95. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.