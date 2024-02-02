Mizuho Begins Coverage on Genpact (NYSE:G)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Get Genpact alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genpact

Genpact Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 27.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.