Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

