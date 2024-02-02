Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Martin Davis Purchases 10,000 Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) insider Martin Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £23,900 ($30,383.93).

Martin Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Martin Davis purchased 10,000 shares of Molten Ventures stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($34,324.94).

Molten Ventures Trading Up 1.3 %

LON:GROW traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 224.40 ($2.85). 571,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,279. The stock has a market capitalization of £388.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Molten Ventures Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 201 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 423.20 ($5.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 262.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.81.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

