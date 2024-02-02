MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $394.10 and last traded at $395.05. 544,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,233,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $415.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of -154.95 and a beta of 1.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total transaction of $730,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,399,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,277 shares of company stock valued at $55,549,581 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after purchasing an additional 248,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

