Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 696 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Qualys by 11.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Qualys by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 34.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.60. 74,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,965. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,063 shares of company stock worth $3,912,229. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.