Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.91. The stock had a trading volume of 63,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

