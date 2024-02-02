Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $42,403,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 3,423.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $29,912,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,287,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Nextracker stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. 2,586,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,295,624. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $56.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

