Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $42,403,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 3,423.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $29,912,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,287,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nextracker Stock Performance
Nextracker stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. 2,586,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,295,624. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $56.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
