Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Scorpio Tankers worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,599,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,844,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 0.1 %

STNG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,807. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.22. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.37.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on STNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

