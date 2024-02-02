Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 115,505 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 468.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,505 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte accounts for approximately 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Vaxcyte worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 458,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.92. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $75.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $409,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,505.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $106,571.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,990.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $409,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,505.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,283 shares of company stock worth $8,107,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

