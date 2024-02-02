Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 76,988 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,988 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Leonardo DRS worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. 205,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $682.40 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder S.P.A Leonardo sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $353,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,745,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,050,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

