Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.5 %

STAG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 313,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,395. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 145.10%.

In other news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.