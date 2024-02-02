Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Franklin Electric worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,997,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 168,128 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,849,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 369,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,015,000 after purchasing an additional 150,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

