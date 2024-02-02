Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.08% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,744.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,663,000 after acquiring an additional 705,249 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. 716,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,341. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.07.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BBIO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

