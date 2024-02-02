Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $4.16 Million in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Pathward Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

CASH stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. 26,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,198. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.28%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

