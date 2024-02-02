Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne makes up about 1.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Helmerich & Payne worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
NYSE HP traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,299. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $47.53.
Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HP. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Helmerich & Payne
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Helmerich & Payne
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.