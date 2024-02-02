Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up about 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 104,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

HGV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

