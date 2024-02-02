Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rambus worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,233,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,018. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

In related news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

