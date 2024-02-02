Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Novanta worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.39. 16,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,149. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 1.33. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total value of $491,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,513.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total value of $491,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,513.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,312. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

