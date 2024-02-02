Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 8,622 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 39,845 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ONTO traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $164.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,082. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $172.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

