Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $5.84 Million Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ArcBest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $6.30 on Friday, reaching $127.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

