Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $9.47 Million Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 678,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,000. Permian Resources comprises 1.8% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Permian Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Permian Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Permian Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Permian Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Permian Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

PR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

