MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MLTX opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $63.78.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 89.1% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 94,250 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 200,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100,750 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,400,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

