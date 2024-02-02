Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 519 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.30. 1,380,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,488. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

