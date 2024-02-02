Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,590 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,085 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BHP Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

