Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,872 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 247.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.3 %

DMLP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,804. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.12. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.59 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.48% and a return on equity of 63.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a $1.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $124,817.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $225,325.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,101.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $124,817.59. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,556.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on Dorchester Minerals

About Dorchester Minerals

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.