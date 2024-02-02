Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. 23,936,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,995,688. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.66.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.