Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after buying an additional 12,422,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911,334. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

