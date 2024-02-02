Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,642. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

