Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.32. 414,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.58. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.36.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.