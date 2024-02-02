Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 4,857,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,641,643. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

