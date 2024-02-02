Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,114 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 1.0% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its stake in Shell by 3.0% during the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,214. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08. The company has a market cap of $209.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.