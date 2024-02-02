Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 464.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,759. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.03. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Read Our Latest Report on STAG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.