Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

Moderna Trading Down 3.0 %

MRNA stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.09. 1,156,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,911. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $178.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

