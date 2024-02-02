Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after buying an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,493,000 after buying an additional 50,514 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.48. 3,376,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,091. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.44 and its 200-day moving average is $182.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

