Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,116 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.0 %

WY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,325,503 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

