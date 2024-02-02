Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,781 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,518,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,356,117. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $51.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.