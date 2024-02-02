Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
