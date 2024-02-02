Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.47. 1,419,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596,764. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $279.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.