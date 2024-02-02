Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $66.51. 2,099,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,937. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

