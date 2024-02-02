Morgan Stanley Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $70.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HXL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.29.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HXL

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $67.44 on Monday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 18.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hexcel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.