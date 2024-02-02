Motco Purchases 43 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $449.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $451.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

