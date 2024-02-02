My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0447 on Top Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.81 million and $488,336.33 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

