Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Nasdaq has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.80. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $60.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Nasdaq by 304.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.