Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $964,178.17 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 14,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $964,178.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,074,431.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $133,457.28.

On Thursday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16.

On Monday, November 20th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,566 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $141,130.00.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $111,690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Natera by 2,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Natera by 54.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 115.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,203,000 after acquiring an additional 887,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Natera by 52.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after acquiring an additional 865,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

