Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $964,178.17 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 14,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $964,178.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,074,431.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $133,457.28.
  • On Thursday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16.
  • On Monday, November 20th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,566 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $141,130.00.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA opened at $68.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "sell" rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.54.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $111,690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Natera by 2,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Natera by 54.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 115.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,203,000 after acquiring an additional 887,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Natera by 52.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after acquiring an additional 865,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

